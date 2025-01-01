Improved Relative Time

made by jthaw.me

William The Conqueror Defeats Harold At The Battle of Hastings – 789BCP*

*Before color photography

2025AD? Wah?

3000BC? Who??

I know that I live in 18AiP (after iPhone)(as of 43AL (after laptop)) and that makes it much easier because its talking about things that I KNOW

I don't know an anno domini, i dont know a christ, let alone trying to comprehend what came before them??

Use it on your production large-scale projects right now, just an npm install away

npm install improved-relative-time

Usage:

import {(formatTime, formatTimeRandom)} from “improved-relative-time”; console.log(formatTime(new Date(“2025-01-01”), “Google”)); // Or console.log(formatTimeRandom(new Date(“2025-01-01”)));
1.8mAA
Acheulean
202kAA
adhesive
2kAA
Agriculture
249AAC
air compressor
122AA
airplane
9kAAF
Alcohol fermentation
33kAA
Amputation
6kAAC
Analog computers
2.4kAADRM
Animal-driven rotary mill
223AAL
arc lamp
4kAAB
arch bridge
4kAAD
Arch dam
2kAA
Arquebus
69AAI
Artificial Intelligence
5kAA
Astrolabe
80AAB
Atomic Bomb
77AAC
atomic clock
44AACS
Automatic Cellular System
218AAICE
Automobile Internal Combustion Engine
218AAIE
Automobile Internal Engine
431AB
Backstaff
118AB
bakelite
4.6kABWAS
Balance weights and scales
96ABS
ball screw
83ABM
ballistic missile
137ABP
ballpoint pen
18ABA
Banking App
2kAB
Banknote
158ABW
barbed wire
382AB
Barometer
77ABOS
Basic oxygen steelmaking
225AB
battery
138ABP
Bayer process
137kAB
Beads
202kAB
Beds
42ABS
Bell System
112ABP
Bergius process
170ABP
Bessemer process
2kAB
Bidriware
6kABF
Blast furnace
17AB
blockchain
28AB
Blog
25ABR
Blu-ray
185AB
blueprint
31AB
Bluetooth
902kAB
Boats
201ABAR
bolt-action rifle
1.5mABT
Bone tools
251ABM
Boring Machine
605AB
Brace
196AB
Braille
16.5kAB
Bread
29ABAOCT
Breast and Ovarian cancer test
2kAB
Bullroarer
102kAB
burial
2kAB
Buttons
2kAC
Calicut
6kAC
Cam
2.4kACO
Camera obscura
6kACL
Canal lock
12ACI
Cancer immunotherapy
215AC
canning
699AC
Cannon
2kAC
Canvas
52ACT
capacitive touchscreen
280AC
capacitor
256AC
car
144ACAW
carbon arc welding
165ACF
carbon fibers
258ACW
carbonated water
135ACB
cardboard box
2kAC
Carding
8kACI
Cast iron
2.5kAC
Catapult
9kACS
cataract surgery
63kACP
Cave painting
85ACM
cavity magnetron
43ACDROM
CD-ROM
41ACP
cell phone
117AC
Cellophane
46ACN
Cellular Network
169AC
celluloid
30kAC
Ceramics
4kAC
Chariot
1.5kAC
Charkha
3ACGPT
ChatGPT
1.7kAC
Chaturanga
7.5kAC
cheese
173ACVD
chemical vapor deposition
6kAC
Cheque
2kAC
Chintz
135AC
chlorofluorocarbons
133AC
cinematograph
5.3kAC
City
141ACCHET
Closed Core High Efficiency Transformer
172kAC
Clothing
114ACC
cloud chamber
2kACS
Coil spring
2.6kAC
Coins
170ACP
color photography
113ACSC
Commercial Slot Cars
2.2kAC
Compass
196ACAC
Compound Air Compressor
405ACM
Compound microscopes
87AC
computer
3.4kAC
Concrete
2.3mACF
control of fire
4.4kACP
Copper pipes
7kACS
Copper smelting
6kAC
Corporations
196ACGI
corrugated galvanised iron
2kACE
Cosmic Engine
7kAC
Cotton
232ACG
cotton gin
4ACOVIDP
COVID Pill
8kAC
Crank
10ACRISPR
CRISPR
152ACR
Crookes radiometer
2.7kAC
Crossbow
108ACO
crystal oscillator
2kACS
Crystallized Sugar
186AD
daguerreotype
208ADH
dandy horse
30ADS
Dating Site
8ADLT
Deep Learning Transformer
86AD
defibrillator
6kADM
Diamond Mining
5kAD
dice
2kADG
Dichroic glass
4.3kAD
Dictionary
132ADE
diesel engine
44ADMP
digital media player
26ADVR
digital video recorder
173AD
dirigible
3.2kAD
Distillation
41ADNAP
DNA profiling
48ADNAS
DNA sequencing
4.6kAD
Docks
9kADS
Dog sled
1.5kAD
dome
11kADR
Domestication of rice
2kADS
Domestication of sheep
25kADD
Domestication of the dog
5.5kADH
domestication of the horse
2kADEBS
double-entry bookkeeping system
5kADD
Dry dock
30ADVD
DVD
158AD
dynamite
79AES
ejector seat
191AEM
electric motor
133AEO
electric oven
209AET
electric telegraph
150AET
electric tram
152AEG
electrical generator
240AE
electrolysis
201AE
electromagnet
194AEI
electromagnetic induction
197AEM
electromechanical machine
94AEM
electron microscope
62AEC
electronic cigarette
97AET
electronic television
187AE
electrotyping
2kAEPTCD
Endless power-transmitting chain drive
2kAEB
Explosive bomb
739AE
Eyeglasses
183AF
fertilizer
52AFOC
Fiber Optic Communication
2kAFL
Fire lance
6.4kAFB
Fired bricks
2kAF
Fireworks
313AFCSE
First Commercial Steam Engine
202AFL
first lighter
100AFTP
Fischer–Tropsch process
24kAFH
Fish hook
2kAFR
Fishing reel
45AFM
Flash memory
121AFV
Fleming valve
73AFGP
float glass process
465AFDD
Floating Dry Dock
54AFD
floppy disk
44kAF
Flute
292AFS
flying shuttle
92AFMR
FM radio
422kAFS
Food storage
4.4kAF
Fork
6kAFS
Formal systems
4kAF
Fountain
1.1kAFP
Fountain pen
149AFSC
four-stroke cycle
176AFT
Francis turbine
283AFS
Franklin stove
87AFPC
Freely Programmable Computer
362AFM
Friction machine
183AFC
fuel cell
199AGS
gas stove
122AGT
gas turbine
7kAG
Gears
168AGT
Geissler tube
5.5kAGA
general anaesthesia
221AGA
general anesthetic
25AG
Geocaching
6kAG
Gimbal
3.5kAG
Glass
2.1kAGB
Glass blowing
47AGPS
Global Positioning System
138AGC
gold cyanidation
27AG
Google
5AGPT3
GPT-3
52AGUI
graphical user interface
1.4kAGF
Greek fire
51kAGS
Ground stone
2kAG
Gunpowder
116AHP
Haber process
502kAH
Hafting
139AHHRP
Hall–Héroult process
2kAHC
Hand cannon
46AHGC
Handheld Game Console
69AHDD
hard disk drive
92kAH
Harpoons
5.3kAH
hats
166kAHTSB
Heat Treating of Stone Blades
203AH
Heliography
3kBHCS
High Carbon Steel
61AHSR
high-speed rail
14AHIVT
HIV Treatment
78AH
Holography
2kAH
Hookah
2kAHC
horse collar
7kAH
Horseshoe
242AHAB
hot air balloon
197AHB
hot blast
70AH
hovercraft
175AHA
hydraulic accumulator
78AHF
hydraulic fracturing
6kAHM
Hydraulic Machines
230AHP
hydraulic press
181AHN
hypodermic needle
31AIBMS
IBM Simon
146AILB
incandescent light bulb
1.4kAIW
incendiary weapon
2kAIC
Incense clock
67AIC
integrated circuit
70AIC
intermodal container
218AICE
internal combustion engine
18AIP
iPhone
1.6kAIPD
Iron pillar of Delhi
4.2kAIS
Iron smelting
2kAI
Irrigation
2kAJSS
Jacob's staff
221AJL
Jacquard loom
112AKT
Kaplan turbine
60AK
Kevlar
8kAK
Kiln
18AK
Kindle
137AK
Kinetoscope
2kAL
Lacquer
122ALG
laminated glass
748ALM
Land mine
43AL
laptop
65AL
laser
3.3kAL
Lathe
5.2kAL
Latrines
195ALM
lawn mower
166ALAB
lead acid battery
279ALCP
lead chamber process
8.5kALS
lead smelting
4.6kAL
Levee
247ALTL
lever tumbler lock
280ALJ
Leyden jar
10kALC
library catalog
202AL
Lighter
2.5kAL
Lighthouse
273ALR
lightning rod
99ALFR
liquid fueled rocket
51ALIB
lithium-ion battery
229AL
lithography
5.2kALMW
Ljubljana Marshes Wheel
8kALD
Loan deeds
6kAL
locks
69ALTP
Logic Theorist Program
6.5kALC
Lost-wax casting
2kAM
Mainspring
545AMSA
Mariner's astrolabe
2kAMSC
Mariner's compass
110AMSS
Martensitic stainless steel
199AM
match
169AM
mauveine
141AMG
Maxim gun
383AMC
Mechanical calculator
203AMC
mechanical computer
2kAME
mechanical escapement
287AMCSM
mechanized cotton spinning machine
35AMC
Memory Cards
456AMP
Mercator Projection
245AMCR
metal-cylinder rockets
151AMD
metal detector
54AM
microprocessor
46AM
Microvision
80AMO
microwave oven
32AMA
Mobile App
31AMG
Mobile Game
29AMW
Mobile Web
221AM
morphine
188AMC
Morse code
39kAMAP
Mortar and pestle
66AMOSFET
MOSFET
226AMAC
Motorized Air Compressor
937AMT
Movable type
36AM
mp3
27AMP3P
MP3 player
5AMRNAV
MRNA vaccine
11kAM
Mudbricks
2kAMR
Multistage rocket
57.8kANA
Narrative art
2kANM
Naval mine
18AN
Netflix
4kANB
News Bulletin
420AN
Newspaper
126ANCB
nickel-cadmium battery
178AN
Nitroglycerin
81ANIVV
Non-infectious viral vaccine
2.1kAN
Noodle
44ANMT
Nordic Mobile Telephone
0AN
Now
87ANF
Nuclear fission
90AN
Nylon
49kAO
ochre
295AO
octant
1.7kAOW
Oil Wells
26kAOKCS
Oldest known ceramic sculpture
11.5kAOKSB
Oldest known surviving building
26AOAS
Online App store
30AOFO
online food ordering
68AOA
optical amplifier
3.8kAOL
origin of language
56APS
packet switching
102kAP
paints
5kAP
Paper
226APM
paper machine
5kAP
Papyrus
242AP
parachute
169AP
parkesine
114APD
particle detector
161AP
pasteurization
147APW
Pelton wheel
1.5kAPD
Pendentive Dome
369APC
Pendulum clock
97AP
Penicillin
68APC
personal computer
139APA
Petrol Automobile
95APCM
Phase-contrast microscopy
168AP
phonautograph
148AP
phonograph
186APE
photovoltaic effect
316AP
piano
402kAP
Pigments
177APTL
pin tumbler lock
345APE
piston engine
211APM
planing machine
4.6kAPC
Planned city
2kAPC
Playing card
5.5kAP
Ploughing
6kAP
Plumbing
85AP
plutonium
228AP
plywood
177APD
pneumatic drill
137APT
pneumatic tire
55APC
pocket calculator
39APSCP
Pocket Sized Cell Phone
21AP
podcast
2kAPAB
Pointed arch bridge
84AP
Polyester
127AP
polyethylene
153APC
Polyvinyl chloride
2kAP
Porcelain
180APC
Portland cement
6kAPN
Potassium nitrate
18kAP
Pottery
236APL
power loom
214APPP
Powered Printing Press
346APC
Pressure-cooker
586APP
Printing press
184APT
Printing Telegraph
5kAP
Prosthesis
3.5kAP
Prosthetic
3.9kAPA
Proto-Alphabet
10kAPC
Proto-city
8kAPW
Proto-writing
4.2kAP
Protractor
4.6kAPB
Public bath
174APFT
Public Flush Toilets
55APKC
Public-key cryptography
4.6kAPSASS
Public Sewage and Sanitation Systems
4.5kAP
Puppetry
6AQC
quantum computing
15AQM
quantum machine
98AQC
quartz clock
130ARWC
Radio Wave Communication
137ARW
radio waves
80ARD
radiocarbon dating
118AR
ramjet
197ARM
reaping machine
147AR
rebreather
5kAR
Receipt
141AROG
Recoil-Operated Gun
7kARP
Reed pens
357ART
reflecting telescope
270AR
refrigeration
172ARC
reinforced concrete
190AR
relay
176ARR
repeating rifle
5kAR
Reservoir
2kARPE
respiratory protective equipment
45ARFLP
Restriction Fragment-length Polymorphisms
44ARS
reusable spacecraft
2.1kAROWW
Reverse overshot water wheel
428AR
Revolver
5kAR
Rhinoplasty
2kAR
Rifle
6kAR
roads
2kAR
Rocket
265ARS
Roller skates
34kAR
Rope
152ARK
rotary kiln
118ARWAF
Rotary-Wing Aircraft Flight
7kARO
Rowing oars
3.4kAR
Rubber
132ARG
rubber glove
51ARSC
Rubik's cube
4.7kAR
Ruler
2.7kAS
Saddle
140ASB
safety bicycle
173ASBE
Safety Brake Elevator
213ASL
safety lamp
176ASP
Safety pin
7.5kAS
Sailing
7.9kASP
salt production
68AS
satellite
43AST
satellite television
4kAS
Scissors
250ASCL
screw-cutting lathe
2.5kASC
Scythed Chariot
5.5kASE
Seal (emblem)
35ASE
Search Engine
7kAS
Seawall
3.5kASD
Seed drill
1.9kAS
Seismometer
48ASDC
self-driving car
235ASM
sewing machine
2kASN
Sewing needle
203AS
shaper
47kAS
shoes
160ASMP
Siemens-Martin Process
109AS
silicon
5.7kASG
Silk Garments
34ASC
sim card
2kASSB
Simple suspension bridge
7ASCS
Single-cell sequencing
395ASR
Slide rule
31AS
Smartphone
141ASP
smokeless powder
2kASG
snow goggles
29ASM
Social Media
71ASB
Solar Battery
186ASC
solar cell
15ASS
solar sail
34ASSD
solid-state drive
18ASC
SoundCloud
54ASS
space station
19.5kAS
Spear-thrower
402kAS
Spears
14kASW
Spindle whorl
261ASJ
spinning jenny
2.5kASS
Spiral stairs
153ASS
stainless steel
925ASC
Star catalogue
23kASC
Star chart
260ASE
steam engine
186ASH
steam hammer
221ASL
steam locomotive
327ASPWP
steam-powered water pump
186ASS
steam shovel
2kAST
steam turbine
242AS
steamboat
42AS
Stereolithography
209AS
Stethoscope
209ASE
Stirling engine
436ASF
Stocking frame
281kASTP
Stone-Tipped Projectiles
3.3mAST
Stone tools
1.4kASM
Sulfur matches
3.5kAS
Sundial
183AS
superphosphate
95ASCR
Supersonic combusting ramjet
128ASM
Surgical masks
3.6kAST
Surgical treatise
5.3kAS
swords
169ASD
synthetic dye
15ASO
synthetic organism
46kATS
Tally sticks
110AT
tanks
9kATL
Tanned leather
5.4kAT
Tattoos
39AT
Technophone
233AT
telegraph
149AT
telephone
417AT
Telescope
116AT
television
99ATA
television antennas
0AT
Then
316AT
thermometer
73ATW
thermonuclear weapon
295ATG
Thomas Godfrey
99ATPH
Three-point hitch
239ATM
threshing machine
5kAT
Tin
2.5kATS
Toe stirrup
1.4kATP
Toilet paper
75AT
Tokamak
1.4kAT
Toothbrush
4.4kAT
Touchstone
7kATT
Traction trebuchet
322kAT
trade
113AT
trams
8AT
transformer
78AT
transistor
51ATCP
Transmission Control Program
2.1kATH
Trip hammer
179ATBM
tunnel boring machine
207ATS
tunnelling shield
97ATJE
Turbo-Jet Engine
9kAU
University
83AV2R
V-2 rocket
124AVC
vacuum cleaner
375AVP
Vacuum pump
2kAVM
Vending machines
75AVG
video game
53AVGC
video game console
72AVTR
video tape recorder
225AVP
voltaic pile
186AVR
vulcanized rubber
9kAW
Wagonway
4kAWC
Water clock
2kAWT
Water turbine
6kAWW
Water wheel
2.7kAWC
Waterproof concrete
29AWDMS
wavelength-division multiplexing system
255AWS
weighing scale
10.4kAW
well
2.4kAW
Wheelbarrow
92AW
wheelchair
6kAW
wheels
138AWT
wind turbine
2.7kAW
Windmills
2kAW
wine
181AWPP
Wood Pulp Paper
2kAWP
Woodblock printing
502kAW
Woodworking
36AWWW
World Wide Web
2kAWGCG
Worm gear cotton gin
215AW
Wristwatch
2kAW
Writing
130AXR
X-ray
99AYUA
Yagi-Uda Antenna
20AYT
YouTube
125AZ
Zeppelin
2.1kAZ
zero
139AZCB
zinc–carbon battery
7kAZP
Zinc production
134AZ
zipper