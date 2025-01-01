made by jthaw.me
William The Conqueror Defeats Harold At The Battle of Hastings – 789BCP**Before color photography
2025AD? Wah?
3000BC? Who??
I know that I live in 18AiP (after iPhone)(as of 43AL (after laptop)) and that makes it much easier because its talking about things that I KNOW
I don't know an anno domini, i dont know a christ, let alone trying to comprehend what came before them??
Use it on your production large-scale projects right now, just an npm install away
npm install improved-relative-time
Usage:
import {(formatTime, formatTimeRandom)} from “improved-relative-time”;
console.log(formatTime(new Date(“2025-01-01”), “Google”));
// Or
console.log(formatTimeRandom(new Date(“2025-01-01”)));